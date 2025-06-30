Come Celebrate Independence Week in Franklin County

Come enjoy a week of celebrations in Franklin County! Nowhere else can you experience four days of festivities. Take a break from the hustle and bustle and immerse yourself in the fun. While you're here, be sure to explore our unique shops and boutiques or indulge in some fresh local seafood at one of our many restaurants. If adventure is more your style, consider taking a guided tour or a fishing trip with one of our experienced guides. Fall in love with the Forgotten Coast and create family memories that will last a lifetime. There truly is something for everyone here in Franklin County!
Be sure not to miss all these events, starting in Eastpoint on July 1st. Then, Apalachicola on July 3rd, St. George Island on July 4th, and Carrabelle on July 5th.
No comments:
Post a Comment