Monday, June 30, 2025

Come Celebrate Independence Week in Franklin County

Come enjoy a week of celebrations in Franklin County! Nowhere else can you experience four days of festivities. Take a break from the hustle and bustle and immerse yourself in the fun. While you're here, be sure to explore our unique shops and boutiques or indulge in some fresh local seafood at one of our many restaurants. If adventure is more your style, consider taking a guided tour or a fishing trip with one of our experienced guides. Fall in love with the Forgotten Coast and create family memories that will last a lifetime. There truly is something for everyone here in Franklin County!


Be sure not to miss all these events, starting in Eastpoint on July 1st. Then, Apalachicola on July 3rd, St. George Island on July 4th, and Carrabelle on July 5th.

Eastpoint

4th Annual Freedom Fest

July 1st @4pm


Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents:

3rd of July Waterfront Celebration


St. George Island Civic Association Presents:

4th of July Water Parade


With fireworks at Dark 30 provided by the Blue Parrot


﻿

July 4th First Friday in Carrabelle

Carrabelle Celebration of Independence

July 5th

Golf Cart and Scooter Parade at 5:30pm

Fireworks at Dark 30




at

