Cool escapes for summer - Florida Rambler Newsletter

Getaways to The Authentic Florida
 
Florida's beaches are great, but Floridians in the know survive the brutal heat and humidity of summer by flocking to our cool, clear, refreshing springs. The best springs in Florida for swimming, tubing, snorkeling are… Read the story.
 
Soft white-sugar sand and the Gulf's emerald green waters set the stage in these treasured state parks for a magical overnight stay in your tent or RV.
There are few destinations on the east coast of the United States as enchanting as this pristine barrier island at the Florida-Georgia state line. Join author John Turner as he explores the wonders of Cumberland Island. 
 
Snorkel, dive or ride a glass-bottom boat to view coral reefs at what many consider Florida's #1 state park. Enjoy kayaking and camping, too! Read Pennekamp: A Florida treasure
Every year, Florida State Parks invites visitors to submit photographs and win prizes. There are two groups of winners – grand prize winners selected by judges and People's Choice Awards selected in a public vote. 

Upcoming in July
Check our hurricane guide for updates on tropical weather systems as forecasters anticipate heavy rains over the holiday weekend. Read the latest update.
The Charlotte Harbor 'Freedom Swim' and Vero Beach 'Swim to the Wreck' are 4th of July traditions. Read more
Key Lime FestivalKey WestJuly 2-6
Celebrating its 12th anniversary, the festival includes a Key lime scavenger hunt, a Key lime pie drop and pie-eating championship. Key Lime Fest.
The locally based Blue Angels perform with other military and civilian aeronautic teams in a free show. Pensacola Air Show
Mango taste test inspired by Fairchild's Mango Festival. I am the sort of mango-obsessed person the Fairchild Tropical Garden had in mind when it created its annual mango festival in 1992. Read our story.

Deadline Florida Wildlife Federation photo contest is July 11. 
For each $10 donation, submit up to three photos. Categories are Wildlife, Birds, Native Plants, Landscapes and Recreation. For details, visit floridawildlifefedeeration.org

Top 75 Florida Festivals and Events. Our festival calendar tracks major events across the state from year to year. Read it here.

