Cool escapes for summer - Florida Rambler Newsletter

Florida's beaches are great, but Floridians in the know survive the brutal heat and humidity of summer by flocking to our cool, clear, refreshing springs. The best springs in Florida for swimming, tubing, snorkeling are… Read the story.
There are few destinations on the east coast of the United States as enchanting as this pristine barrier island at the Florida-Georgia state line. Join author John Turner as he explores the wonders of Cumberland Island.
Every year, Florida State Parks invites visitors to submit photographs and win prizes. There are two groups of winners – grand prize winners selected by judges and People's Choice Awards selected in a public vote.
No comments:
Post a Comment