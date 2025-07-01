There will be four days of fireworks in Franklin County this 4th of July holiday.
The fireworks will start today with the Eastpoint Freedom Celebration sponsored by the Eastpoint Civic Association.
The event will begin at 4 PM with food trucks and live music and will end with a fireworks show over the Eastpoint Channel just after dark.
On Thursday, July the 3rd there is the Independence Eve Celebration at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola.
That event is now hosted by the Apalachicola Chamber of Commerce.
It begins at four at Riverfront Park and includes live music, a big golf cart parade, a veterans’ tribute, food trucks, and a lot more.
It ends with a big fireworks show over the Apalachicola River.
On Friday, July the 4th, St. George Island will host its annual 4th of July water parade at 11 AM and there will be fireworks at the public beach on St. George Island just after dark.
On Saturday, the festivities move to Carrabelle.
That starts with Carrabelle's Unofficial Golf Cart Parade from 6-7 pm from George Sands Park to Marine Street and back and ends with a big fireworks show over the Carrabelle River.
The fireworks will start today with the Eastpoint Freedom Celebration sponsored by the Eastpoint Civic Association.
The event will begin at 4 PM with food trucks and live music and will end with a fireworks show over the Eastpoint Channel just after dark.
On Thursday, July the 3rd there is the Independence Eve Celebration at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola.
That event is now hosted by the Apalachicola Chamber of Commerce.
It begins at four at Riverfront Park and includes live music, a big golf cart parade, a veterans’ tribute, food trucks, and a lot more.
It ends with a big fireworks show over the Apalachicola River.
On Friday, July the 4th, St. George Island will host its annual 4th of July water parade at 11 AM and there will be fireworks at the public beach on St. George Island just after dark.
On Saturday, the festivities move to Carrabelle.
That starts with Carrabelle's Unofficial Golf Cart Parade from 6-7 pm from George Sands Park to Marine Street and back and ends with a big fireworks show over the Carrabelle River.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment