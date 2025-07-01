Bay Scallop season begins today in Franklin County waters and in mid-August in Gulf County.
Florida has regionally-specific open seasons for Bay scallops which means the timing of the summer bay scallop season varies to provide a better scalloping experience for the public and maximize the benefits to various regions.
Bay scallop harvest will be allowed from July 1st through September 24th for Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County including Carrabelle, Lanark, and St. Marks.
This year's season in Gulf County will run from run from August 16th through September 24th.
Bag and vessel limits for 2025 are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or a 1/2-gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.
Scallops may be collected by hand, or with a landing or dip net.
