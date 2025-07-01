A construction worker in Wakulla County suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car while lying in the roadway Tuesday morning.
The accident happened just before noon on Tuesday at a construction zone near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road and Haida Trail.
The Highway patrol said the 51-year-old man was lying in the southbound lane on Haida Trail when an SUV driven by a 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee turned onto Haida Trail and ran over the man’s head an upper body.
The man was taken as a trauma alert to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, but was reported in stable condition.
The accident happened just before noon on Tuesday at a construction zone near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road and Haida Trail.
The Highway patrol said the 51-year-old man was lying in the southbound lane on Haida Trail when an SUV driven by a 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee turned onto Haida Trail and ran over the man’s head an upper body.
The man was taken as a trauma alert to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, but was reported in stable condition.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment