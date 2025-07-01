Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Fun things to do to celebrate our Independence!

Join Gulf County shops and boutiques for First Friday Sip & Shop, July 4, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, art, music and more! You will find great deals and good times on and around Reid Avenue at participating businesses! After shopping, stay in the business district for dinner and entertainment!

Running Shoes, Ready? Almost! Missed online registration for the Sandy Shoes 5k?

No problem (yet!).

Last chance to register IN-PERSON:

July 3rd (10-5 CT @ El Governor)

&

July 4th (6:30-6:45 AM CT @ Under The Palms Park).

$20 cash for your bib!

Limited shirts available. Let's go!

We are excited to share the information about the Best Blast on the Beach Fireworks Show July 4th with everyone!


The Fireworks will be discharged from the area of 386 (Overstreet) and Hwy 98.


They will start around 8:30pm CT


Tune into 90.7 FM radio to hear the amazing music synced to the Fireworks you can find them online, on the radio or streaming.

The roadside parking on Hwy 98 will be CLOSED from Sea Street to 386 starting July 3rd (time is to be determined) Beach accesses A, B, and C will be closed starting around 7:00 pm (CT) "Ground Zero" discharge area between Access B and C will be closed starting July 3rd as set up will begin for the show.


The Fireworks display will last around 20 minutes (give or take).


Traffic will be handled by our wonderful officers.


The beach closures will be handled by our amazing Fire Department.


Help us light up the Mexico Beach sky this 4th of July and many more to come. Without your help we couldn't have The Best Blast on the Beach Fireworks Show

How to donate to the Fireworks Fund.


By mail

Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc.

P.O.Box 631

Port St. Joe Florida 32456

At the bank

Centennial Bank (Mexico Beach location ONLY). Just visit the branch at

101 15th Street,

Mexico Beach, FL 32456,

Let the teller know your donation is for

Special Events for Mexico Beach Inc.

In person

July 3rd

El Governor Resort

1701 Hwy 98

Mexico Beach Florida 32456

10:00am - 5:00pm (ct)

July 4th

Under The Palms Park

300-340 7th St,

Mexico Beach, FL 32456

6:30am - 9:00am


Every contribution no matter how big or small helps make our show spectacular!


NOTICE: On Friday 07-04-25 Vehicle parking in the trailer-less parking zone to the right of the boat ramp will be closed to parking all day due to fireworks display preparation. At dusk the whole boat ramp area will be closed for parking and any vehicle left in the area will be removed for safety at the owner's expense. Thank you for your cooperation.

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebrations


The Gulf County TDC and The City of Port St Joe will be bringing you a spectacular firework celebration at 10:00 PM ET on July 4th. 


You will be able to view the show from the Port St. Joe downtown area and George Core Park area.


Please follow the City of Port St. Joe for updates on weather delays and information for the event. 


Other Area Firework Displays

Wewahitchka Fireworks: The Gulf County TDC and The City of Wewahitchka are hosting a spectacular firework celebration to celebrate the Fourth of July!


The fireworks display will take place at Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka on Thursday, July 4th. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dark. 


Please be mindful of the Leave No Trace ordinances and we kindly ask that you remove all your belongings, including trash, with you at the end of the celebrations. 


Join the Gulf County Chamber Executive Director for coffee on the first Monday of each month for Java with Joe to Trade Ideas - Share Information - Ask Questions - with No Agenda!




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

