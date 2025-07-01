Fun things to do to celebrate our Independence!

We are excited to share the information about the Best Blast on the Beach Fireworks Show July 4th with everyone!
The Fireworks will be discharged from the area of 386 (Overstreet) and Hwy 98.
They will start around 8:30pm CT
Tune into 90.7 FM radio to hear the amazing music synced to the Fireworks you can find them online, on the radio or streaming.
The roadside parking on Hwy 98 will be CLOSED from Sea Street to 386 starting July 3rd (time is to be determined) Beach accesses A, B, and C will be closed starting around 7:00 pm (CT) "Ground Zero" discharge area between Access B and C will be closed starting July 3rd as set up will begin for the show.
The Fireworks display will last around 20 minutes (give or take).
Traffic will be handled by our wonderful officers.
The beach closures will be handled by our amazing Fire Department.
No comments:
Post a Comment