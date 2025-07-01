FWC Research Updates: June 2025

In July of 2025, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) celebrates five years of the State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS), a milestone in Florida’s ongoing efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of its recreational reef fishery. Thanks to participation from anglers, SRFS has played a critical role in delivering timely, high-quality data that is essential for evaluating and managing reef fish stocks statewide. This data-based approach supports not only healthy fish populations but also the fishing opportunities that are a cornerstone of Florida’s outdoor heritage and coastal economy.
As of May 31st, loggerhead nesting is running behind the strong seasons we’ve seen the past two years. Leatherback nesting remains steady and slightly ahead of recent years. Kemp’s ridley nests, always rare in Florida, continue to be documented in small numbers thanks to the careful monitoring by our partners.
Green turtle nesting is slightly ahead of last year at this point but remains well below 2023 levels. Since green turtles often follow a pattern of high and low nesting years, 2025 was expected to be a strong year but it’s still early, and there’s plenty of season left for numbers to build.
Sea turtle nesting activity can naturally vary from year to year, and ongoing monitoring helps us track these fluctuations and better understand Florida’s nesting populations.
A huge thank you to all our partners and volunteers across the state for your hard work and dedication to this important community science effort. We’ll be back with another update next month!
Preliminary Statewide Nesting Totals as of May 31st:
All photos: FWC
Manatee mating herds are making waves across Florida!
Boaters and beachgoers, if you spot a group of manatees in the shallow, nearshore waters, give them plenty of space! These are likely mating herds, where one female is pursued by a group of males. While we normally think of manatees as gentle giants, they are still very large, strong animals that can be quite active while mating. These herds may stay together for hours or even days at a time, but they are typically not stranded and therefore do not need assistance from humans.
Movement Ecology and Reproductive Resilience (MERR) Science in Motion
How fish make more fish isn't so simple. It's more than just numbers, you need the right moves to make fish babies who survive to maturity. The MERR lab, a collaboration between FWRI and the University of Florida, tracks fish movements and behaviors using acoustic and satellite tagging, genetics, gonad histology, and underwater videos. This combination of techniques provides a more comprehensive understanding of real world spawning.
New on YouTube: Red Tide and Pet Health
When a red tide bloom occurs near your favorite Florida beach, do you know how best to keep your furry friends safe? This video will teach you everything you need to know to keep your pets safe near red tide -- before, after, and during a bloom.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:
FWC Research Updates: June 2025
