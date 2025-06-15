Sunday, June 15, 2025

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla counties

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: BROWNELL AUTO GLASS REPAIR
Location Id: 461772
Location Name: Brownell Auto Glass Repair
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 461772-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: Brownell Auto Glass Repair
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Treatment Construction Permit
Project Name: WELL NO. 7 MODIFICATIONS
Location Id: 461760
Location Name: SOPCHOPPY WELL NO.7 REPLACEMENT
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 461760-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: JONES LIVING SHORELINE/RIP RAP
Location Id: 433077
Location Name: 570 RIVER RD
County: Franklin
Application Number: 433077-004

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 570 RIVER RD
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)




