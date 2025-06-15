Two people were killed and one seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on the Apalachicola Bridge late Friday night.
The accident happened just around midnight Friday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened when a 35-year-old man from Winchester, Tennessee attempted to pass a vehicle on the bridge and drove his SUV into the path of a second vehicle, driven by a 29-year-old woman from Carrabelle.
The two vehicles collided, killing the drivers of both vehicles and seriously injuring the passenger in the second car, a 28-year-old woman, also from Carrabelle.
Because of the location of the accident, traffic was blocked for most of the night.
The Highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Franklin County EMS, the Apalachicola Police Department, the Apalachicola Fire Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The accident happened just around midnight Friday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened when a 35-year-old man from Winchester, Tennessee attempted to pass a vehicle on the bridge and drove his SUV into the path of a second vehicle, driven by a 29-year-old woman from Carrabelle.
The two vehicles collided, killing the drivers of both vehicles and seriously injuring the passenger in the second car, a 28-year-old woman, also from Carrabelle.
Because of the location of the accident, traffic was blocked for most of the night.
The Highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Franklin County EMS, the Apalachicola Police Department, the Apalachicola Fire Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment