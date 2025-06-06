Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: WINDMARK BEACH WRP & SSL PERMI
Location Id: 185237
Location Name: THE ST JOE COMPANY-HIGHWAY 98
County: Gulf
Application Number: 185237-035
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: THE ST JOE COMPANY-HIGHWAY 98
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: SJB SEAGRASS RESTORATION
Location Id: 461553
Location Name: ST JOSEPH BAY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 461553-001
Link to Department's application file: ST JOSEPH BAY
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: DOG ISLAND FERRY RESTORATION
Location Id: 299466
Location Name: TYSON'S HARBOR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 299466-004
Link to Department's application file: TYSON'S HARBOR
