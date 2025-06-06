The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be offering saltwater license-free fishing days this weekend, June 7th and 8th and freshwater license-free fishing days next weekend, June 14th and 15th.
License-free fishing days are a way for Florida’s residents and visitors to try out salt or freshwater fishing in the hopes they’ll fall in love with it and become regular fishermen.
The four days in June are a part of the eight total license-free fishing days the FWC offers each year.
Even though you won’t need a license for saltwater fishing this weekend, all other bag limit, season and size restrictions apply.
And to make your fishing day successful, check out MyFWC.com/Fishing/ for fishing tips, locations and regulation information.
