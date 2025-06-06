The City of Mexico Beach is currently holding its annual photography contest, so if you have a great picture taken in Mexico beach, be sure to enter it in the contest.
This is the 25th year of the event, which runs through July 31st.
All pictures taken in Mexico Beach are eligible for submission, even ones you might have taken years back.
Entry is free.
After the submission deadline, all entries will be judged, and winners will be announced on the Mexico Beach website, social media pages, and in the e-newsletter.
Winning photographs will be displayed at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center for a year following the contest.
To find out more, or to enter your pictures in the contest, go on-line to mexicobeach.com.
https://mexicobeach.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Photography-Contest-Application_2025.pdf
