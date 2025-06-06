If you have a child who really likes to cook, the Florida Department of Agriculture is looking for you.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting entries for Florida Future Chef 2025, a statewide student cooking competition that celebrates Florida agriculture, culinary creativity, and nutritional awareness of the National School Lunch Program.
This is the 5th year of the event.
Florida students ages 7-13 can submit a short, two-to-five-minute video preparing an elevated school meal using at least one Florida commodity.
Students are competing to win prizes including up to $5,000 in a Florida 529 Savings Plan scholarship, the honor of having their recipe adapted into a school meal, and other special prizes
The contest is open now through July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Each year the state gets hundreds of submissions, and select the top three finalists from across the state.
The finalists are then invited to participate in a three-day finale event in Tampa, Florida, where they will vie for the title of 2025 Florida Future Chef Champion.
To find out more and to get signed up, go to www.FloridaFutureChef.com
