FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Callie is a 5-month-old Husky. We know you're thinking
"She is gorgeous but Huskies are crazy!" Not this girl. She is calm
and loving. She loves belly rubs and cuddles. She's not
a screamer and she loves other dogs and kids. She's much more than just a pretty face and we can't say enough about her!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
