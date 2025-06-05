Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Searches for the Next Florida Future Chef Champion

~ Student chefs ages 7-13 can enter by July 11 for a chance to compete in the finale event and win up to $5,000 in college funds ~
Finalists of the 2024 Florida Future Chef competition.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is now accepting entries for Florida Future Chef 2025, a statewide student cooking competition that celebrates Florida agriculture, culinary creativity, and nutritional awareness of the National School Lunch Program.
Now in its fifth year, Florida Future Chef invites Florida students ages 7-13 to submit a short, two-to-five-minute video preparing an elevated school meal using at least one Florida commodity. Students are competing to win prizes including up to $5,000 in college funds, sponsored by the 2025 Presenting Partner, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. The contest is open now through July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
“Empowering Florida’s students with hands-on culinary experience is key to cultivating nutritious eating habits and a deeper appreciation for our state’s rich agricultural roots,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “Through the Florida Future Chef competition, we’re not only encouraging creativity in the kitchen, but also helping students understand the value of using fresh, Florida-grown ingredients.”
Each year, FDACS’ Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness reviews hundreds of submissions to select the top three finalists from across the state. These talented culinary creatives are then invited to participate in a three-day finale event in Tampa, Florida, where they will vie for the title of 2025 Florida Future Chef Champion. During the event, they will learn kitchen skills, receive education about nutrition standards for school meals, and prepare their finale dish for a panel of three judges.
In addition to the title, student chefs will compete for up to $5,000 in a Florida 529 Savings Plan scholarship, the honor of having their recipe adapted into a school meal, and other special prizes.
The contest is an extension of Florida’s National School Lunch Program, through which Florida schools provide nutritionally balanced, low-cost or no-cost lunches to children each school day.
Visit FloridaFutureChef.com to learn more about the competition, including official rules and how to enter.
For more information about the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness, visit FDACS.gov.
