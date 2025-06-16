Franklin County has issued a state of local emergency in an effort to help the City of Apalachicola expedite repairs to its water system.
The city’s water system was damaged during Hurricane Helene in 2024, specifically an odor scrubber, which helps remove the smell of sulfides from the water – many people liken it to the smell of rotten eggs.
City residents have been complaining about the smell and some discoloration in the water, saying it is undrinkable – though city officials say the water is safe to consume.
There is a precautionary boil water notice in effect for city water customers.
At a meeting last week, the city said repairs are underway, but it could be sometime in August before a new scrubber is installed and approved for use.
On Friday, Franklin County commissioners approved a state of local emergency in the hopes that it can speed up the process.
The County said Apalachicola’s water issues are causing a significant negative economic impact.
The emergency declaration, which runs through this Friday, June 20th asks for help from the state to speed up the process by taking whatever prudent action is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.
The city’s water system was damaged during Hurricane Helene in 2024, specifically an odor scrubber, which helps remove the smell of sulfides from the water – many people liken it to the smell of rotten eggs.
City residents have been complaining about the smell and some discoloration in the water, saying it is undrinkable – though city officials say the water is safe to consume.
There is a precautionary boil water notice in effect for city water customers.
At a meeting last week, the city said repairs are underway, but it could be sometime in August before a new scrubber is installed and approved for use.
On Friday, Franklin County commissioners approved a state of local emergency in the hopes that it can speed up the process.
The County said Apalachicola’s water issues are causing a significant negative economic impact.
The emergency declaration, which runs through this Friday, June 20th asks for help from the state to speed up the process by taking whatever prudent action is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment