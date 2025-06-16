Monday, June 16, 2025

Today is World Sea Turtle Day, a time to celebrate the endangered animals and do what you can to help their populations grow

In our area, citizen scientists walk the beaches every morning looking for new sea turtle nests they can protect.

 

If you’d like to help sea turtles, The easiest thing to do is make sure the beaches are kept clean, flat and dark throughout the sea turtle nesting season which runs through October 30th.

 

You can also help by not using bright lights on the beaches at night – man made lights tend to disorient the turtles and keep them from nesting.

 

You can buy turtle safe flashlights for your nighttime walks – they are available at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research reserve on Island Drive in Eastpoint and at the state park on St. George Island.

 

You can also purchase them at the lighthouse gift shop on St. George Island.

 

You can also adopt a sea turtle nest of your own, which would make a great gift for Father’s Day.

 

It’s only 50 dollars and the money helps finance the Turtle Patrol’s activities.

 

You’ll also receive an adoption certificate, a custom sticker only given to adopters, and a photo of your nest.

 

You can find out more about adopting a sea turtle nest on-line at apalachicolareserve.com.

 

https://www.apalachicolareserve.com/adopt-a-nest/




