Today is World Sea Turtle Day, a time to celebrate the endangered animals and do what you
can to help their populations grow.
In our area, citizen scientists walk the beaches every
morning looking for new sea turtle nests they can protect.
If you’d like to help sea turtles, The easiest thing to do
is make sure the beaches are kept clean, flat and dark throughout the sea
turtle nesting season which runs through October 30th.
You can also help by not
using bright lights on the beaches at night – man made lights tend to disorient
the turtles and keep them from nesting.
You can buy turtle safe
flashlights for your nighttime walks – they are available at the Apalachicola
National Estuarine Research reserve on Island Drive in Eastpoint and at the
state park on St. George Island.
You can also purchase them at the lighthouse
gift shop on St. George Island.
You can also adopt a sea turtle nest of your own, which
would make a great gift for Father’s Day.
It’s only 50 dollars and the money helps finance the Turtle
Patrol’s activities.
You’ll also receive an adoption certificate, a custom
sticker only given to adopters, and a photo of your nest.
You can find out more about adopting a sea turtle nest
on-line at apalachicolareserve.com.
https://www.apalachicolareserve.com/adopt-a-nest/
No comments:
Post a Comment