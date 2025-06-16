Monday, June 16, 2025

Gulf Council Launches Anonymous Voicemail Line for Public Comment

For Immediate Release

June 12, 2025


The Gulf Council is pleased to announce the launch of a new anonymous public comment voicemail line.


The Gulf Council relies heavily on public input to guide its decisions, and this new voicemail option aims to broaden stakeholder access to federal fisheries management and encourage more voices to be heard- especially from those who may not feel comfortable providing comment through traditional methods.  Anyone can now call and leave a 3-minute voicemail with their input on

fisheries issues, without needing to provide their name or personal information.  To ensure complete anonymity, voicemail transcriptions will be provided to the Gulf Council and no call log or audio recordings will be retained.


“We want to hear from everyone who depends on or cares about Gulf fisheries,” said Gulf Council Chair JD Dugas, “This voicemail option makes it easier for people to speak their mind and share valuable perspectives, even if they prefer to remain anonymous.”


In addition to the new voicemail line, the Gulf Council reminds the public that written comments can also be submitted through the Council’s website at www.gulfcouncil.org. All comments received are reviewed by Council members before final decisions are made on proposed management measures.


Visit our Amendments Under Development webpage for information on what the Council is currently considering.


Provide anonymous voicemail comments by calling: 850-297-2883


About The Gulf Council

The Gulf Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of America.   

Emily Muehlstein
Public Information Officer
888-833-1844 ext.2380
at

