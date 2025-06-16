Gulf Council Launches Anonymous Voicemail Line for Public Comment

For Immediate Release
June 12, 2025
The Gulf Council is pleased to announce the launch of a new anonymous public comment voicemail line.
The Gulf Council relies heavily on public input to guide its decisions, and this new voicemail option aims to broaden stakeholder access to federal fisheries management and encourage more voices to be heard- especially from those who may not feel comfortable providing comment through traditional methods. Anyone can now call and leave a 3-minute voicemail with their input on
fisheries issues, without needing to provide their name or personal information. To ensure complete anonymity, voicemail transcriptions will be provided to the Gulf Council and no call log or audio recordings will be retained.
“We want to hear from everyone who depends on or cares about Gulf fisheries,” said Gulf Council Chair JD Dugas, “This voicemail option makes it easier for people to speak their mind and share valuable perspectives, even if they prefer to remain anonymous.”
In addition to the new voicemail line, the Gulf Council reminds the public that written comments can also be submitted through the Council’s website at www.gulfcouncil.org. All comments received are reviewed by Council members before final decisions are made on proposed management measures.
Visit our Amendments Under Development webpage for information on what the Council is currently considering.
Provide anonymous voicemail comments by calling: 850-297-2883
