The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is celebrating a win in a hard-fought legal fight to stop an exploratory oil drilling permit in the floodplain of the Apalachicola River.
On Monday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection denied a drilling permit to a company called Clearwater Land and Minerals which had sought approval to drill an exploratory well in Calhoun County.
The permit was initially approved by the state, which led to a lawsuit from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper along with a large show of opposition from residents and local political leaders.
In April, an administrative law judge ruled that DEP should reject the permit.
But while this week’s action stops one permit, there is also a bill waiting for the governor’s signature that would stop the threat of future oil drilling near the Apalachicola River.
Not yet law, the Kill the Drill bill was passed by the legislature with overwhelming support.
It is now waiting for the Governor’s approval.
A coalition of seafood workers, fishing captains, local business owners, and other residents have urged Governor DeSantis to support the bill becoming law.
The Apalachicola River is Florida’s largest river in volume and the State’s largest forested floodplain with numerous special designations, such as Outstanding Florida Water.
The river’s freshwater flow supports the health and productivity of the Apalachicola Bay.
