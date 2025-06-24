Franklin County recently completed its annual tax certificate sale, and said it was a big success.
The sale is a way for the county to collect on unpaid taxes by auctioning off the tax lien it holds on the properties.
The property owner then has a certain amount of time to pay off the delinquent taxes, and if they don’t, the winning bidder could take ownership of the property.
Franklin County Tax collector Amy Cook said this year’s tax certificate sale included 1,043 tax certificates, of which 908 were successfully auctioned off.
The sale generated over 1.8 million dollars.
There were 44 registered bidders this year – 20 of whom successfully won certificates.
The remaining 135 certificates are held by the county; they are valued at just over 53 thousand dollars.
The county will hold those for 22 months and can apply for a tax deed after that.
Amy Cook said the certificate sale continues to be a vital tool for generating revenue for the county.
The sale is a way for the county to collect on unpaid taxes by auctioning off the tax lien it holds on the properties.
The property owner then has a certain amount of time to pay off the delinquent taxes, and if they don’t, the winning bidder could take ownership of the property.
Franklin County Tax collector Amy Cook said this year’s tax certificate sale included 1,043 tax certificates, of which 908 were successfully auctioned off.
The sale generated over 1.8 million dollars.
There were 44 registered bidders this year – 20 of whom successfully won certificates.
The remaining 135 certificates are held by the county; they are valued at just over 53 thousand dollars.
The county will hold those for 22 months and can apply for a tax deed after that.
Amy Cook said the certificate sale continues to be a vital tool for generating revenue for the county.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment