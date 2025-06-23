With temperatures soaring and heat indexes
reaching dangerous levels, residents and visitors should take precautions
against extreme heat.
During very hot days, it is important to stay hydrated.
Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive consumption of
caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration.
Stay cool.
Avoid direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun.
Spend time in air-conditioned environments.
Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing
to help your body regulate its temperature.
Protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and use
sunscreen to prevent sunburn.
Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the
day.
Check on vulnerable individuals.
Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and
individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as they are more susceptible
to heat-related illnesses.
And never leave children, vulnerable individuals, or pets
unattended in vehicle.
Temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with
the windows slightly open, and can be life-threatening.
