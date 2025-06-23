Wakulla County 4-H member Noah Pearson has secured a spot on the Florida 4-H National Shotgun Team and will represent Florida on the national stage later this week

Monday, June 23, 2025

Wakulla County 4-H member Noah Pearson has secured a spot on the Florida 4-H National Shotgun Team and will represent Florida on the national stage later this month.

 

Noah will compete at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska, an event that draws the best young shooters from across the country.

 

Noah’s selection followed a strong showing by the Wakulla 4-H Shotgun Sharpshooters, who placed third overall as a Senior Team at the Florida 4-H State Shotgun Match in Jacksonville in March.

 

Noah is a graduating senior; he finished 5th overall individually, making him eligible for Florida’s National Team.

 

he joined the 4-H Shotgun Club in 2018 as a sixth grader.

 

In addition to his achievements in shooting sports, Noah has served on the Florida 4-H Executive Board, represented the state at the 2022 4-H National Food Challenge in Texas, and volunteered in a variety of local programs, including summer camp and after-school youth development.

 

He plans to pursue a career in welding and return to the Shotgun Club as a junior instructor next season.

 




