Wakulla County 4-H member Noah Pearson has secured a spot on the Florida 4-H National Shotgun Team and will represent Florida on the national stage later this week

Wakulla County 4-H member Noah
Pearson has secured a spot on the Florida 4-H National Shotgun Team and will
represent Florida on the national stage later this month.
Noah will compete at the 4-H Shooting Sports National
Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska, an event that draws the best young
shooters from across the country.
Noah’s selection followed a strong showing by the Wakulla 4-H
Shotgun Sharpshooters, who placed third overall as a Senior Team at
the Florida 4-H State Shotgun Match in Jacksonville in March.
Noah is a graduating senior; he finished 5th overall
individually, making him eligible for Florida’s National Team.
he joined the 4-H Shotgun Club in 2018 as a sixth grader.
In addition to his achievements in shooting sports, Noah has
served on the Florida 4-H Executive Board, represented the state at
the 2022 4-H National Food Challenge in Texas, and volunteered in a
variety of local programs, including summer camp and after-school youth
development.
He plans to pursue a career in welding and return to the Shotgun
Club as a junior instructor next season.
