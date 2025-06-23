Monday, June 23, 2025

Governor Ron Desantis on Friday appointed four members to the Port St. Joe Port Authority.

 

The governor’s office announced the appointments of Zachary Childs, Christian Johnson, Jessica Rish and Guerry Madgison to the Authority.

 

Zachary Childs is a broker at 98 Real Estate Group and also serves as a member of the Gulf County Planning Development Review Board and the Gulf County Tourist Development Council.

 

Christian Johnson is a Partner at The Mill Mercantile, The Haughty Heron, and is the Owner of Uptown Raw Bar; he also serves as a member of the CareerSource Gulf Coast Board of Directors.

 

Jessica Rish is a Sales Agent for Rish Real Estate Group, and Guerry Madgison is retired and previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of GPM Financial, LLC.

 

Port St. Joe has one of Florida’s 14 deep-water seaports; the Port Authority is working to re-establish Port St. Joe as an active port.





