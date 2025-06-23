Governor Ron Desantis on Friday appointed four
members to the Port St. Joe Port Authority.
The governor’s office announced the
appointments of Zachary Childs, Christian Johnson, Jessica Rish and Guerry
Madgison to the Authority.
Zachary Childs is a broker at 98 Real Estate
Group and also serves as a member of the Gulf County Planning
Development Review Board and the Gulf County Tourist Development Council.
Christian Johnson is a Partner at The Mill Mercantile, The Haughty Heron, and
is the Owner of Uptown Raw Bar; he also serves as a member of the CareerSource
Gulf Coast Board of Directors.
Jessica Rish is a Sales Agent for Rish Real Estate Group, and Guerry
Madgison is retired and previously served as the Chief Executive
Officer of GPM Financial, LLC.
Port St. Joe has one of
Florida’s 14 deep-water seaports; the Port Authority is working to re-establish
Port St. Joe as an active port.
