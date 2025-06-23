FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Sophia was
rescued by the FCSO along with her siblings AJ and Debra and brought to us.
These beautiful, 6-month-old Lab mix pups are just the sweetest babies and
after being terribly neglected, they are now thriving, healthy and happy. All
that's left to do.....find loving homes for each of them.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
