FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK


 


 

Sophia was rescued by the FCSO along with her siblings AJ and Debra and brought to us. These beautiful, 6-month-old Lab mix pups are just the sweetest babies and after being terribly neglected, they are now thriving, healthy and happy. All that's left to do.....find loving homes for each of them.

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.






