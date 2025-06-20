Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Port Saint Joe Port Authority
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Zachary Childs, Christian Johnson, and Jessica Rish and the reappointment of Guerry Madgison to the Port Saint Joe Port Authority.
Zachary Childs
Childs is a Broker at 98 Real Estate Group. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the Gulf County Planning Development Review Board and the Gulf County Tourist Development Council. Childs earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from Valdosta State University.
Christian Johnson
Johnson is a Partner at The Mill Mercantile, The Haughty Heron, and is the Owner of Uptown Raw Bar. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the CareerSource Gulf Coast Board of Directors. Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Flagler College.
Jessica Rish
Rish is a Sales Agent for Rish Real Estate Group. Previously, she served as the Owner and Partner at Gulf Coast Real Estate Group. A former member of the Port Saint Joe Port Authority, Rish earned her bachelor’s degree in finance and management from the University of Georgia.
Guerry Madgison
Madgison is currently retired and previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of GPM Financial, LLC. Active in his community, he previously served as the President of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and the Gulf County Economic Development Alliance. Madgison earned his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Alabama Birmingham.
