Friday, June 20, 2025

The City of Apalachicola is providing temporary water services to help city residents who cannot drink or bathe in city water while the system is being repaired.

 

Water tank services will continue to operate at under the bridge at Battery Park, as well as at the old Apalachicola high School at 192 Coach Wagoner Blvd.

 

There is also a shower trailer and laundry trailer available at 192 Coach Wagoner Blvd.

 

Those will be available through Monday, June 23 at 10pm.

 

The facilities are open 24 hours a day, with security provided.

 

You do need to bring your own laundry supplies and toiletries.

 

There are also three water distribution sites in the city – at the ACE Hardware, at the Holy Family Center and at the Living Waters Assembly of God Church.

 

Each site will operate every other day on a rotating basis.

 

You can find the schedule posted on the City of Apalachicola Facebook page.

 

https://www.facebook.com/cityofapalachicola

 






