The City of Apalachicola is providing
temporary water services to help city residents who cannot drink or bathe in
city water while the system is being repaired.
Water tank services will continue to operate at under the bridge at
Battery Park, as well as at the old Apalachicola high School at 192 Coach
Wagoner Blvd.
There is also a shower trailer and laundry trailer available at 192 Coach
Wagoner Blvd.
Those will be available through Monday, June 23 at 10pm.
The facilities are open 24 hours a day, with security provided.
You do need to bring your own laundry supplies and toiletries.
There are also three water distribution sites in the city – at the ACE Hardware,
at the Holy Family Center and at the Living Waters Assembly of God Church.
Each site will operate every other day on a rotating basis.
You can find the schedule posted on the City of Apalachicola Facebook
page.
https://www.facebook.com/cityofapalachicola
No comments:
Post a Comment