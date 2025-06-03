FWC to host in-person and virtual public workshops on commercial and recreational oyster harvest

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a series of in-person and virtual public meetings to gather input on the regulation and management of commercial and recreational oyster harvest in Apalachicola Bay and the rest of Florida. Topics for discussion include changes to licensing requirements for fishery participants, harvest limits, seasons, tolerances for undersized attached and unattached oysters, and enforcement of undersized oysters in a certified oyster house.
Workshop dates, locations, and times are as follows:
• June 3 – Apalachicola 6-8 p.m. ET Chapman Auditorium, 155 Avenue E, Apalachicola, FL 32320
• June 5 – Online Workshop 6-8 p.m. ET
For more information on these workshops, visit our FWC Marine Fisheries Workshops page.
If you are unable to attend, you can provide input by submitting comments through our FWC Saltwater Public Comments page or by emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.
Your feedback will inform staff of recommendations for proposed rules for oyster management statewide and specific to Apalachicola Bay that the Commission will consider at their August 2025 meeting.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact us at 850-487-0554 or Marine@MyFWC.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment