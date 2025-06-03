Report all wild turkey sightings from now until Aug. 31
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is asking Florida residents and visitors to report all sightings of wild turkeys between now and Aug. 31. This includes hens, poults (newly hatched wild turkeys) and gobblers.
Florida’s annual summer wild turkey survey is part of a broader multi-state initiative aimed at better understanding the reproductive success and abundance of wild turkeys. This survey helps determine wild turkey nesting success, poult survival, and population distribution and abundance, which is crucial information that FWC biologists need to manage and sustain healthy wild turkey populations for years to come.
Wild turkeys are abundant in Florida and are found throughout the state, and nests typically begin to hatch in late spring and continue into the summer. However, nesting success can vary each year based on several factors, including weather conditions, predation and habitat quality. Fluctuations in nesting success and poult survival can strongly influence wild turkey populations. By reporting wild turkey sightings, Floridians and visitors can help biologists estimate population metrics at statewide and regional levels.
To learn more and start reporting, visit MyFWC.com/TurkeySurvey
