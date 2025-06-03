GCSC Foundation Secures $80K for Students Facing Barriers to College

Panama City, FL– The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is honored to announce it has received an $80,000 grant from the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. This year’s award will provide vital support to students served by Gulf Coast State College’s TRiO program—an initiative that empowers low-income, first-generation, and disabled students to succeed in higher education.
Since 2011, the GCSC Foundation has been awarded a total of $670,000 from this fund. These gifts have supported nearly 600 students through direct scholarships and vital programming across campus, including TRiO, Veteran’s Affairs, and the Career Center.
“We are honored to be entrusted with these funds to support the educational journeys of students whose paths to college haven’t always been easy,” said Ashlin Glatthar, Executive Director of the GCSC Foundation. “This grant will have a profound impact—especially for part-time students, student parents, and those pursuing workforce credentials in high-demand fields. We’re especially grateful for the flexibility to address not just academic needs but also essential living expenses, which are often the greatest barriers to persistence and completion.”
Gulf Coast State College’s TRiO program provides comprehensive support to eligible students across Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties. Through tutoring, academic advising, personal counseling, and career development workshops, TRiO helps participants overcome systemic barriers to post-secondary education. The program’s mission is to motivate and empower students to successfully complete a college credential or degree. Learn more by visiting TRiO’s website here.
The Gulf Coast State College Foundation, established more than 55 years ago, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to higher education. With support from individuals, businesses, and grantmakers, the Foundation has awarded more than $26 million in scholarships and program support.
https://www.gulfcoast.edu/academics/academic-support-tutoring/trio/index.html
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment