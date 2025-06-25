Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Gaskin-Graddy Insurance Agency, Inc stands out by offering the expertise of independent agents who prioritize your needs. They can tailor their recommendations to provide the best coverage and savings specifically suited to your situation. Whether you're looking to insure your home, car, or business, these agents leverage their extensive network to find the most competitive options available.


Moreover, as your circumstances evolve, you can rely on them to reassess and adjust your coverage, ensuring you always have the right protection in place. This personalized approach underscores their commitment to not just being a service provider, but a trusted partner in your insurance journey.

Gaskin-Graddy Insurance Agency, Inc

156 2nd St N, Wewahitchka, FL

(850) 639-5077

http://bit.ly/4naQY1Q

Second Harvest of the Big Bend, located in Tallahassee, Florida, plays a crucial role in combating hunger and food insecurity across the 16-county Big Bend service area. As the primary food source for the area, they function as a central hub, distributing essential food supplies to over 120 frontline agency partners like emergency food pantries, homeless shelters, schools, churches, and community centers.


Their mission goes beyond merely providing food; they aim to foster change by educating and involving the community in efforts to eradicate hunger. Supporting Second Harvest means extending a helping hand to some of the community's most vulnerable members, including children, seniors, veterans, low-income families, and individuals experiencing homelessness.


Donations, whether in the form of food or funds, are vital to their operations. Every contribution, no matter the size, is valued and contributes significantly to sustaining their impactful work.


Second Harvest of the Big Bend

4446 Entrepot Boulevard Tallahassee, FL

(850) 562-3033

info@fightinghunger.org

https://fightinghunger.org

Salty Spray Car Wash is your go-to spot if you're looking to keep your car or boat sparkling clean! They offer three self-serve bays that are open around the clock. You can choose between two covered bays for your regular rides or an uncovered one if you've got a taller boat. If you'd rather sit back and relax, their Touchless Car Wash is also open 24/7. Just drive through, stay comfy in your seat, and watch your vehicle come out spotless.


Whether it's dirt from the daily grind or sea spray from your latest adventure, Salty Spray Car Wash is there to help you keep things fresh and shiny!


Salty Spray Car Wash

768 US-98, Port St Joe, FL 32456

hello@saltyspraycarwash.com

www.saltyspraycarwash.com

