Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Second Harvest of the Big Bend, located in Tallahassee, Florida, plays a crucial role in combating hunger and food insecurity across the 16-county Big Bend service area. As the primary food source for the area, they function as a central hub, distributing essential food supplies to over 120 frontline agency partners like emergency food pantries, homeless shelters, schools, churches, and community centers.
Their mission goes beyond merely providing food; they aim to foster change by educating and involving the community in efforts to eradicate hunger. Supporting Second Harvest means extending a helping hand to some of the community's most vulnerable members, including children, seniors, veterans, low-income families, and individuals experiencing homelessness.
Donations, whether in the form of food or funds, are vital to their operations. Every contribution, no matter the size, is valued and contributes significantly to sustaining their impactful work.
Second Harvest of the Big Bend
4446 Entrepot Boulevard Tallahassee, FL
(850) 562-3033
info@fightinghunger.org
https://fightinghunger.org
No comments:
Post a Comment