The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold an on-line virtual workshop this evening to gather input on oyster management and regulations in Florida, and specifically Apalachicola Bay.
The virtual workshop will gather feedback on licensing requirements for fishery participants, bag limits and seasons.
It will also cover tolerances for undersized attached and unattached oysters, enforcement of undersized oysters in a certified oyster house, and modifying how harvest units are measured.
Feedback will inform FWC Staff recommendations for proposed rules for oyster management statewide and specific to Apalachicola Bay that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will consider at their August 2025 meeting.
The virtual workshop will be held on Thursday, June the 26th starting at 6 PM.
People will be able to access the workshop using Microsoft Teams.
A link to access the virtual meeting will be posted to myfwc.com.
If you are unable to attend, you can still provide input by submitting comments through the FWC Saltwater Public Comments page or by emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.
https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/rulemaking/workshops/
