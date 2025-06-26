Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1622, a rule that restores local authority to recognize recreational customary use of Florida’s beaches and streamlines beach restoration efforts in small Gulf Coast counties.
Under the new rule, counties and cities can once again adopt ordinances recognizing recreational customary use, such as walking, fishing and swimming without having to obtain costly judicial declarations on a parcel-by-parcel basis.
The bill repeals a 2018 law that limited the ability of local governments to uphold long-standing public beach access traditions.
The legislation also improves the process for restoring eroded beaches in certain Gulf Coast counties for those with fewer than 275,000 residents, by allowing the state to use the mean high-water line as the erosion control line, eliminating duplicative procedures that delay critical restoration projects.
In addition, SB 1622 grants the Florida Department of Environmental Protection the authority to advance restoration work in areas already declared critically eroded as of August 2024.
Florida’s beaches and near-shore coastal waters contribute more than $50 billion annually in tourism impact, support over 900,000 jobs, and serve as Florida’s first line of defense during hurricanes.
