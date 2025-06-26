The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is
looking for a new member.
The TDC is a 9-member board created in 2004 to
help increase tourism to Franklin County – it's funded through a 3 percent bed
tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
The group helps fund a number of tourist-related
projects in the county, including beach access points, parks, and even museums
and local events.
The board is made up of representatives of the two
cities as well as the county commission and people in the lodging and tourism
industry.
The TDC is taking applications now, the deadline
to apply is July the 11th.
You can find the application forms on-line at
franklincountyflorida.com.
https://www.franklincountyflorida.com/2025/06/20/tourist-development-council-vacancy/
