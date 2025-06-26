Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is looking for a new member

The TDC is a 9-member board created in 2004 to help increase tourism to Franklin County – it's funded through a 3 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes. 

 

The group helps fund a number of tourist-related projects in the county, including beach access points, parks, and even museums and local events.

 

The board is made up of representatives of the two cities as well as the county commission and people in the lodging and tourism industry.

 

The TDC is taking applications now, the deadline to apply is July the 11th.

 

You can find the application forms on-line at franklincountyflorida.com.

 

https://www.franklincountyflorida.com/2025/06/20/tourist-development-council-vacancy/




http://live.oysterradio.com/
