Hurricane
season began on June the 1st and the Franklin County Emergency Management
Office is urging Franklin County residents to get their re-entry tags.
The re-entry tags are a big help after
an evacuation especially if you live on Alligator Point or St. George Island
which are the most likely areas to evacuate during a major storm.
The tags are designed to help law
enforcement identify you as a county resident and shows in which town you live
so you can get back to your home more quickly.
If you don’t have the tag, you’ll
likely have to wait longer while officers verify that you are a county
resident.
You can pick up a re-entry tag at the
Emergency Management office at the Apalachicola Airport.
You simply need to bring a photo ID
like a driver’s license and proof of residence like a utility bill.
The Emergency Management Office is open
Monday through Friday from 8:30 till 4:30.
You can also fill out the form on-line
at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com and have the tags mailed to you.
