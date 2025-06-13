With more boaters heading out in the Gulf for summertime fun, don’t forget the importance of having an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon on your boat.
An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon is used to alert search and rescue forces in the event of an emergency.
It does this by transmitting a coded message on the 406-megahertz distress frequency via satellite and earth stations to the nearest rescue coordination center, which then notifies local search and rescue forces.
Having a properly registered beacon greatly enhances the speed with which the Coast Guard can respond to any mariners in distress and could mean the difference between life and death during a maritime emergency.
For more information on Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons visit www.savedbythebeacon.com
