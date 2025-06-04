If you know a local woman who has made a significant
contribution to Florida, you might want to nominate her to the Florida Women’s
Hall of Fame.
You need to do
it soon - The deadline to nominate is June the 30th.
This is the 43rd
year of the Hall of Fame; there are over 100 women recognized in the Hall.
Since 1982 the Florida Women's Hall of Fame has commemorated women's
history by honoring and remembering those women whose lives and contributions
have improved the quality of life for Florida and the nation.
The Hall of Fame
includes women from all walks of life including writers, politicians, doctors
and teachers.
If you would like to nominate
someone who perhaps has played a significant role in the seafood industry, or
has had some other impact on local life, you can nominate them on-line at https://flwomenshalloffame.org/
Nominations from
around the state will be considered by The Florida Commission on the Status of
Women who will recommend 10 nominees to Governor Ron DeSantis.
The Governor
will select up to three women for induction into the Hall of Fame next October.
No comments:
Post a Comment