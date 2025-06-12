Thursday, June 12, 2025

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—June 12th


JUNE 12, 2025

Swim Into Sea Turtle Week

Sea Turtle Week banner feature

Sea Turtle Week is June 9–16! Swimming in Earth’s oceans for tens of millions of years, sea turtles lead incredible lives. They migrate across oceans and survive for many decades at sea. Take a dive into our sea turtle features and videos to learn how NOAA conserves and protects sea turtle populations and how you can help, too.

Sea Turtle Week 2025: Celebrating Sea Turtle Conservation

Sea Turtle and two Sea Stars Photo Credit: Caroline S. Rogers

Read a message from Kim Damon-Randall, Director of NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Protected Resources, as she spotlights the vital role sea turtles play in supporting productive oceans and what you can do to help conserve them.

Highlights

National Fishing and Boating Week 2025

National Fishing and Boating Week Banner

Marine recreational fishing is a cherished American pastime and draws millions of anglers to support our coastal communities. Celebrate our nation's love for fishing and boating with our collection of features from National Fishing and Boating Week.

Celebrating National Fishing and Boating Week 2025

A happy angler with prized red drum in Terra Ceia Bay, Forida. Credit: B. Dunn

Each year, National Fishing and Boating Week reminds us of the powerful bond between people and the water. Here at NOAA, we’re inspired to celebrate this connection in 2025. From June 1–8, communities across the country gathered along our coasts to cast lines, launch boats, and share stories that span generations.

Catch and Click: Six Tips for the Perfect Fish Photo

Closeup of a lingcod. Credit: NOAA Fisheries

Want to show off your amazing catch, create a memory—or just update your profile picture? We’re sharing the best ways to capture your memorable fishing moments with just your smartphone. We spoke with Nick Haddad, Sustainable Fisheries Communications Manager for Return ‘Em Right (and photography enthusiast), to get some tips.

National

How Does Citizen Science Support Fisheries Stock Assessments?

California Collaborative Fisheries Research Program Statewide Coordinator Erin J. (right), holds a canary rockfish.

For decades, citizen scientists have collected information on water quality, marine mammal sightings, and fish size and health—all of which contribute to effective marine resource management. A new publication from NOAA Fisheries highlights the potential to expand the use of citizen science data in stock assessments and provides recommendations for the integration of this type of data in the future.

Your Recreational Catch Information Helps Assess the Health of Our Fisheries

Wade-Fishing-Amanda-Nalley-FL-FWC

Experts at NOAA Fisheries, in consultation with states and regional partners, perform stock assessments using a wide range of available data. These assessments form the foundation upon which regional management decisions are based, including the setting of annual catch limits. They ensure that our shared fisheries resources remain productive, sustainable, and economically viable.

Alaska

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement Foils Crab Trafficking Plot in Alaska

Officers seize Tanner crab on Corey Potters' crab catcher vessel F/V Arctic Dawn. Credit: NOAA Fisheries

In early March 2024, the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement initiated an investigation into two Alaska crab catcher vessels. The investigation resulted in a Kodiak fisherman being sentenced to 1 year in prison and 2 years of supervised release for illegally trafficking diseased crab from Alaska to Washington. The sentence also includes a worldwide ban on any commercial fishing for the duration of the term of his supervised release.

Harmful Algal Blooms Linked to Deaths of Northern Fur Seals in the Southeast Bering Sea

Northern Fur Seals

New research establishes the first known link between the neurotoxin saxitoxin, accumulated during harmful algal blooms, and deaths of northern fur seals in the southeast Bering Sea. The findings of this study deepen our understanding of the changing ecosystem and give us new insights about the growing risks of toxin exposure to marine wildlife and coastal communities that rely on the ocean for food.

Pacific Islands

Hawai‘i Fishermen Reel in Data With Local Tagging Project

Ulua angler Cory Olores is one of many fishermen tagging popular game fish with Pacific Islands Fisheries Group’s Tag It program.

The Pacific Islands Fisheries Group’s Tag It project is harnessing the power of anglers across Hawai‘i. The fishermen-led program has tagged 20,000 fish throughout the Hawaiian archipelago and in the Pacific, including Guam and Saipan. Their efforts provide critical data to help fishermen, scientists, and resource managers better understand how fish populations are doing.

Southeast

Reeling Them In: Teaching Kids Why Science Matters

NOAA Fisheries’ Southeast Regional Recreational Fisheries Coordinator, Sean Meehan, teaching a student how to cast.

Getting students excited about science, marine life, conservation, and fishing is an annual event in St. Petersburg, Florida, home of the St. Petersburg Science Festival. The event brings the science and academic communities together to create a hands-on experience for students to be engaged, have fun, and consider a career in science.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

New England For-Hire Groundfish Fleet Partners with NOAA Fisheries to Improve Cod Data

Fisherman Rob Green measures a cod while participating in the Recreational Biological Sampling, or RecBio Program. Credit: Willy Goldsmith

NOAA Fisheries recently teamed up with members of New England’s recreational for-hire fleet, the New England Aquarium, Pelagic Strategies, and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to fill cod and winter flounder data gaps. Partnering to collect more complete, timely data improves the stock assessment process and the chances for overfished stocks to recover.

New Seasonal Forecast Predicts Cooler Waters in Northeast

American Lobster in a rock crevice. Credit: Matthew Lawrence/NOAA

Conditions at the bottom of the ocean along much of the Northeast U.S. coast have been colder than normal in the first few months of 2025—and are expected to remain that way. This prediction, a product of NOAA’s Changing Ecosystems and Fisheries Initiative, is from the first experimental seasonal ocean outlook for the U.S. East Coast. It is a shift from previous patterns: From 2004 to 2013, sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Maine warmed faster than anywhere else in the world.

Upcoming Deadlines

June 15: Priority applications due to participate in the Gulf of Maine Research Institute Marine Resource Education Program in the Southeast fishery region

June 27: Applications due for U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service Local Agriculture Market Program

July 1: Applications due for the Gulf Council’s Social Scientist position

September 5: Proposals due for NOAA’s Cooperative Institute Fostering Aquaculture Research and Marketing

September 10: (deadline extended) Applications due for the Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s 2025 Port Infrastructure Development Program

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

June 11–16: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting in Rohnert Park, CA

June 20: Atlantic Shark Identification Workshop in Fort Lauderdale, FL

June 24–25: Peer Review: 2025 June Management Track Assessments for Multiple Mid-Atlantic Stocks

June 24–26: New England Fishery Management Council Meeting in Freeport, ME

July 2: Safe Handling, Release, and Identification Workshop in Ocean City, MD

July 10: Atlantic Shark Identification Workshop in Virginia Beach, VA

August 7: Safe Handling, Release, and Identification Workshop in Vero, FL

August 9: Woods Hole Science Stroll at NOAA Fisheries

August 11–14: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting in Annapolis, MD

August 21: Atlantic Shark Identification Workshop in Mount Pleasant, SC

September 4: Safe Handling, Release, and Identification Workshop in Kenner, LA

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information





