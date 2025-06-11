Summer means higher electric use and often higher energy bills, so Duke Energy is encouraging customers to take advantage of the expanded Home Energy Improvement rebate program to enhance your home’s energy efficiency and lower your bill.
Through the program, eligible customers can complete a free Home Energy Check online, by phone or in person, where they will receive a report detailing their home’s past and current energy usage, as well as expert recommendations for improvements that will increase their home’s efficiency.
After completing the free Home Energy Check, customers have 24 months to complete an eligible recommended measure.
For single-family homes, that can include 1000 dollars back on HVAC replacements, and 800 dollars back on energy -efficient windows.
There are also rebates for Attic insulation upgrades, duct test and repair and heat pump water heaters.
The Home Energy Check program is open to all residential customers who have not had a Home Energy Check within the past two years, including those who rent their home or live in an apartment.
To complete a free, self-directed Home Energy Check assessment online, visit duke-energy.com/OnlineHEC
