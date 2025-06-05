Ready for Summer in Mexico Beach!

The secret ingredient is always cheese.
If we’re not meant to have midnight snacks, why is there a light in the fridge?
I’m not addicted to cooking. I can stop as soon as I run out of butter.
If at first you don’t succeed, order pizza.
Cleaning the kitchen before someone comes over is like getting dressed before going to the gym.
I’m sorry for what I said before I had my coffee.
I came, I saw, I decided to order takeout.
No cook ever said, “I have enough pots and pans.”
I didn’t say it was your fault, I said I’m blaming you.
I enjoy long, romantic walks to the fridge.
