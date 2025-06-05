The Franklin County Public Library has been awarded nearly 78 thousand
dollars through the state aid to libraries program.
Library Director Whitney Roundtree said the funding is critical in
supporting operations and programming across both branches of the library.
The money helps libraries with a wide
range of services, including hiring qualified library staff, providing training
and continuing education for library staff and purchasing new library materials such as books and multimedia resources.
Wakulla County was awarded nearly 125 thousand dollars through the same
program.
