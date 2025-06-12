Scientists are expecting what they call an average sized "dead zone" in the Gulf this year.
Scientists are predicting the area will measure about 5600 square miles – A little less than the 5-year average, but much smaller than the 8800 square-mile 2017 Gulf hypoxic zone, which was the largest zone measured since mapping began in 1985.
The Gulf dead zone forms each spring and summer off the Louisiana and Texas coast when oxygen levels drop too low to support most life in bottom and near-bottom waters.
The zone is caused by nitrates and nitrogen from fertilizer and urban runoff flowing down the Mississippi River.
When the excess nutrients reach the Gulf, they stimulate an overgrowth of algae, which eventually die and decompose, depleting oxygen as they sink to the bottom.
The resulting low oxygen levels near the bottom of the Gulf cannot support most marine life.
Fish, shrimp and crabs often swim out of the area, but animals that are unable to swim or move away can be stressed or killed.
The amount of nitrogen entering the Gulf each spring has increased by about 300 percent since the 1960s, mainly due to increased agricultural runoff.
