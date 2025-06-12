The City of Apalachicola is relocating its City Hall to a new location.
City Hall is currently located at the old Apalachicola High School building at 192 Coach Wagoner Boulevard, but beginning July 7th, the offices will be located at the former Battery Park Community Center at 1 Bay Avenue.
The city, along with other groups that use the old High School building, are moving out of the old building after mold was found in the structure.
The current City Hall offices will formally close on Monday, June 30th at 5 p.m.
During the transition period utility customers will still be able to pay their bills online or use the drop box located at the old City Hall location through July 7th.
