Hurricane Forecasters with the University of Colorado have issued the first update to their spring hurricane forecast and are still telling people to be prepared for an above active hurricane season.
Their initial forecast was released in April, and that forecast was updated this week.
The group continues to expect 17 named storms this year, including 9 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
Forecasters said everything is leaning toward an active season with very warm Atlantic water temperatures being the primary driver.
A typical year averages about 14 tropical storms, with seven becoming hurricanes.
But no matter how many storms there are this season, it only takes one storm to change everything, and if you live along the coast, you should be prepared.
You should have an evacuation route planned, and know what you are going to do with your pets.
It is also helpful to set up a meeting point in case you are separated from family during an evacuation.
You should also put together a hurricane survival kit which should include canned food, fresh water, blankets and first aid equipment, as well as important papers and documents and some extra money.
Don't forget a manual can opener and battery powered radio along with some extra batteries for your radio and flashlight.
To find out more about preparing for Hurricane season, visit the Franklin County Emergency Management website at www.Franklinemergencymanagement.com
