The Blue
Parrot will hold its annual test of mullet aerodynamics on Saturday.
The Mullet toss takes place on the public beach in front of the
Blue Parrot Oceanfront Café on St. George Island.
There are men’s, women’s, and children’s divisions.
There is a $30.00 entry fee for adults and 20-dollar fee for
kids and for that you get a unique Mullet Toss T Shirt, and 2 mullets to throw.
There are prizes awarded for the longest throws in each division
– first place is 200 dollars for adults while kids can win fishing poles and
tackle boxes.
And if you can figure out how to launch a mullet over 533 feet,
which is the current world record, there’s a cool thousand dollars waiting for
you.
If you want to take part, be in front of the Blue Parrot
at 10:00 AM to register.
The competition will begin at 11.
If
you can't make the competition but still want to watch, the Blue Parrot has a
beachcam you can see at www.blueparrotsgi.com
