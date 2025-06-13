The 22nd Annual
Kingfish Shootout will be held in Carrabelle this weekend.
The kingfish shootout was founded
by Jimmie Crowder, in honor of his daughter, Lisa Crowder, who lost her battle
with leukemia in 2002.
Since then, The Crowder family
has invested countless hours supporting the efforts to find a cure.
Jimmie founded the Kingfish
Shootout tournament in 2003 to help fund the fight against this disease and
improve the lives of those affected by leukemia and has donated over $1.5
million dollars to the Leukemia Research Foundation in the past 20 years.
Last year, a record 85 boats and
over 450 fishermen took part in the event, raising 120 thousand dollars for
Leukemia research.
The tournament has a guaranteed
payout of 24 thousand dollars, with a 5000-dollar prize for the biggest
kingfish, 5000 dollars for the biggest snapper and 2000 dollars for the biggest
Spanish mackerel.
The event will be held on Saturday,
June 14th, at C-Quarters Marina in Carrabelle.
For more information go to www.c-quartersmarina.com
