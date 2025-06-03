The St. Joseph Bay Humane
Society Pet of the week is Shirley! Shirley is still fairly new here but the staff say
she is a sweet girl that can be shy at times. Shirley is treat motivated and
she is working on learning the command "sit". Shirley loves her
playtime out in the yards and she’s a big fan of zoomies. Shirley keeps her
kennel pretty clean and enjoys lots of toys to play with! She does ok on a walk
and she is working on her leash manners. Shirley is UTD on all my
vaccinations and microchipped! Shirley is a loveable girl with a sweet
disposition looking for my forever home.
If you are interested in
adopting Shirley or fostering her, please visit the shelter's website @ www.sjbhumanesociety.org to fill out an application or call the shelter at 850.227.1103
during normal business hours Tuesday - Saturday.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
