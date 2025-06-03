Tuesday, June 3, 2025

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

 

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Shirley! Shirley is still fairly new here but the staff say she is a sweet girl that can be shy at times. Shirley is treat motivated and she is working on learning the command "sit". Shirley loves her playtime out in the yards and she’s a big fan of zoomies. Shirley keeps her kennel pretty clean and enjoys lots of toys to play with! She does ok on a walk and she is working on her leash manners. Shirley is  UTD on all my vaccinations and microchipped! Shirley is a loveable girl with a sweet disposition looking for my forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Shirley or fostering her, please visit the shelter's website @ www.sjbhumanesociety.org to fill out an application or call the shelter at 850.227.1103 during normal business hours Tuesday - Saturday.

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment