Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Stories from the Seaside - The Newsletter of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

Where the Sea Reveals its Secrets

Introducing the Sea Turtle Fund

At Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, we rescue, rehabilitate, and release endangered sea turtles along Florida’s coast. Many arrive injured or sick—like our beloved Lil Herc—and rely on urgent medical care, food, and long-term support.

Your donation makes a direct impact:

  • $50 – Antibiotics & vitamins
  • $100 – A week of nutritious food
  • $250 – X-rays & lab tests
  • $500+ – Surgery or specialty transport

Sea turtles face threats from pollution, habitat loss, and climate change. Your support gives them a second chance.

Donation Tiers & Gifts:

  • $100 – Sticker & Adoption Certificate
  • $250 – Above + Magnet & Name in Drawing
  • $500+ – All above + Water Bottle & Website Recognition

Every turtle saved is a step toward species recovery. Be part of the mission—donate today.

Check out the Sea Turtle Fund

AmeriCorps Farewell

We’re filled with both gratitude and sadness as we say goodbye to our incredible AmeriCorps team here at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.

Although their time with us was unexpectedly cut short, their impact was anything but small. From multiple sea turtle rescues and rehabilitation efforts to the daily care and upkeep of the lab, this team poured their hearts into everything they did.

Their dedication, resilience, and compassion made a real difference—not just to the animals we care for, but to everyone here at the lab.

Thank you for your hard work, your spirit, and the time (though too brief) that you shared with us. You’ll always have a place in the GSML family, and you’ll be truly missed.

Wishing you all the best as you move forward!

Debbi's Beach Walk

Walk the Wild Side with Debbi!

No two beachwalks are ever the same when you're exploring with Debbi—and that's the magic of it!

Every journey brings something new: shifting tides, changing sands, and the seasonal dance of coastal wildlife. One day you might spot shorebirds feeding at sunrise, and the next, a tidepool brimming with life.

Whether you're a curious kid, a lifelong learner, or just looking to reconnect with nature, Debbi's Beachwalk is the perfect way to experience the living, breathing shoreline.

Come see what the beach has to offer today!

June 14, July 26, and August 23

Nature’s always changing—come walk the wonder with Debbi!


Adopt Aggie Here!

Aggie is up for Adoption!

Meet Agate, our beautiful green sea turtle who’s now available for symbolic adoption! Agate was found washed ashore after Hurricane Halen, suffering from pneumonia and a bone infection. She’s been in our care ever since, receiving expert medical treatment, a nutritious diet, and lots of TLC from our team.


Now that she is more stable, Agate has her own tank at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, where you can visit her and see her recovery in action! 


By adopting Agate, you’ll help cover the cost of her food, medicine, and ongoing care. Your support also helps us continue rescuing and rehabilitating other marine animals in need.


Adopt Agate today and be part of her inspiring journey. 


Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
