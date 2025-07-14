170 Striped newts were recently released into the Apalachicola National Forest in an effort to rebuild their population.
The striped newt is found only in northern Florida and southern Georgia and existing populations are estimated to occur in only nine ponds in Georgia and in 106 ponds in Florida.
These newts belong to a group of pond-breeding amphibian species, that typically use small, isolated wetlands that lack predatory fish.
Populations reached undetectable levels in the early 2000s in the Apalachicola National Forest.
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation recently released the striped newts near the edge of the Apalachicola National Forest as part of their mission to re-establish the threatened species into its former range.
Over the past 15 years, the Center has worked with a variety of agencies and organizations to return over 6,000 striped newts to their former habitats.
Striped newts face many threats, from fire and drought to vehicle impacts and habitat loss.
This release is part of continued efforts to combat the challenges faced by these amphibians.
The striped newt is found only in northern Florida and southern Georgia and existing populations are estimated to occur in only nine ponds in Georgia and in 106 ponds in Florida.
These newts belong to a group of pond-breeding amphibian species, that typically use small, isolated wetlands that lack predatory fish.
Populations reached undetectable levels in the early 2000s in the Apalachicola National Forest.
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation recently released the striped newts near the edge of the Apalachicola National Forest as part of their mission to re-establish the threatened species into its former range.
Over the past 15 years, the Center has worked with a variety of agencies and organizations to return over 6,000 striped newts to their former habitats.
Striped newts face many threats, from fire and drought to vehicle impacts and habitat loss.
This release is part of continued efforts to combat the challenges faced by these amphibians.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment