Florida Highway Patrol Three-Peats in America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest!

~ Every vote counted in the extremely close finish as competing states vied for the win ~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) announced the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) as the 2025 winner of its annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest — marking a historic three-peat for the Sunshine State. Florida is now the first state in contest history to win three consecutive years.
This year’s winning photo features FHP’s black and tan Corvette cruiser set against the backdrop of a vibrant Miami sunset, with the city’s iconic skyline in the distance. It’s a tribute to the energy, strength, and beauty of Florida — and a reflection of the pride FHP takes in representing all corners of the state.
“Florida is a state filled with pride and support for our law enforcement officers, and this historic, first ever three-peat is a reflection of that,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “This first-ever three-peat is a credit to our team’s creativity, our agency’s mission, and the thousands of Floridians who rallied behind us once again. I’m incredibly proud of our troopers, staff, and the support we’ve received from the public and our partners statewide. And, the fact remains that the Florida Highway Patrol “Black and Tan” IS the nation’s BEST LOOKING CRUISER.”
"The AAST Best Looking Cruiser competition is great way for our State Troopers across the nation to connect with those we serve,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “Your Florida Highway Patrol members are proud to represent the great State of Florida on this national stage. This win is for everyone that participated — and for the public, who benefit every day from strong partnerships and a shared commitment to public safety. Thank you, Florida, for making history with us!”
The 2025 contest kicked off on June 30 and featured a record 49 states. After two weeks of intense online voting, Florida emerged victorious in one of the closest finishes in contest history. Florida’s winning photo will be featured on the cover of the 2026 AAST America’s Best Looking Cruiser Calendar, with proceeds benefiting scholarships for the children of state troopers nationwide.
