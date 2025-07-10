An 86-year-old man from Port St. Joe died Wednesday night in a single vehicle accident at Tyndall Air Force Base.
The accident happened around 10:30 Wednesday night as the man was driving in a pickup truck east on Highway 98 on the exit ramp to Airey Avenue.
The Highway patrol said the vehicle struck a concrete island before traveling onto the curb under the overpass where the front of the vehicle collided with the overpass.
The driver was found unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Bay Ascension Sacred Heart where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by personnel with Tyndall Air Force Base.
